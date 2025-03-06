Share this postThe Objective StandardVolume 10, No. 4: Winter 2015Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreVolume 10, No. 4: Winter 2015The Objective StandardMar 06, 2025Share this postThe Objective StandardVolume 10, No. 4: Winter 2015Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreSharePolitics & RightsTen Steps to End Jihad Against the WestCraig Biddle·November 29, 2015Read full storyEducation & ParentingA Dozen Great Apps for Children Learning MathDecember 12, 2015Read full storyHistoryBlack Slaves Who Could Have Been American FoundersDecember 12, 2015Read full storyPolitics & RightsPope Francis, Religion, Capitalism, and Ayn RandCraig Biddle·September 24, 2015Read full storyArts & CultureThree Gems by Children's Author Cynthia RylantDecember 12, 2015Read full storyPolitics & RightsIsrael: To Be, or Not to BeCraig Biddle·December 12, 2015Read full storyArts & CulturePerfectly Reasonable Deviations from the Beaten Track, by Richard FeynmanDecember 12, 2015Read full storyEducation & ParentingDoug Peltz on Science Education and Mystery ScienceDecember 12, 2015Read full storyPolitics & RightsIslamic Jihad, Political Treason, and Epistemological TreasonCraig Biddle·September 11, 2015Read full storyEducation & ParentingObjectivism and ParentingCraig Biddle·September 16, 2015Read full storyEconomicsAmerica's Declining Economic Liberty, and its CauseCraig Biddle·October 8, 2015Read full storyShare this postThe Objective StandardVolume 10, No. 4: Winter 2015Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreSharePreviousNext