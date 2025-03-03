Volume 19, No. 3: Fall 2024

Share this postThe Objective StandardVolume 19, No. 3: Fall 2024Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreVolume 19, No. 3: Fall 2024If you are a paid subscriber, you can access PDF and EPUB versions of this issue here.In this issue:From the EditorAnnouncementsFrom the Editor, Fall 2024August 20, 2024Read full storyFeaturesPolitics & RightsThe Case for Western CivilizationAugust 20, 2024Contemporary intellectual culture is rife with moral criticisms of Western civilization and white people. Are the criticisms accurate and just? Are they partly true but partly false? Are they entirely false?Read full storyArts & CultureThe Song of the New WorldAugust 20, 2024Antonin Dvořák managed to capture in his music the moment of dawning opportunity, the first glimpse of the potential for triumph, of the chance to prevail that has always been the New World’s greatest gift. This was the song of the New World.Read full storyHistoryJohn Quincy Adams and the Sacred Fire of LibertyAugust 20, 2024The long, eventful life of John Quincy Adams (1767–1848), which began on the eve of the American Revolution and ended on the eve of the Civil War, is a testament to ambition, fortitude, integrity, moral courage, and patriotism. Read full storyPolitics & RightsThe War on CryptoAugust 20, 2024The government has declared war on the entire crypto industry. Why should we care?Read full storyScience & TechnologyMy Conversion from Anti-Industrialist to Lover of Human ProgressJuly 25, 2024Sometimes, when Johan Norberg talks and writes about the importance of science, technology, and entrepreneurship to human opportunity and living standards, people ask him why he seem so obsessed with progress. There is a simple reason: he did not use to believe in it.Read full storyReviewsHistoryThe United States Governed by Six Hundred Thousand Despots: A True Story of Slavery; A Rediscovered Narrative by John Swanson Jacobs, edited by Jonathan D. S. ShroederJuly 12, 2024 Six Hundred Thousand Despots offers us a fresh view on slavery by one who not only experienced it but evinced extraordinary heroism in escaping from bondage.Read full storyPolitics & RightsOn the Warpath: My Battles with Indians, Pretendians, and Woke Warriors by Elizabeth WeissJuly 25, 2024In her new memoir, On the Warpath, Elizabeth Weiss reveals how anthropology is slowly being sacrificed for the sake of that toxically irrational sludge of ideologies collectively known as “wokeness.”Read full storyArts & CulturePudd’nhead Wilson with Those Extraordinary Twins: The Authoritative Edition by Mark Twain, edited by Benjamin GriffinJune 7, 2024Pudd’nhead Wilson is an odd book by any measure. Originally published in 1894, it contains much of Mark Twain’s celebrated irony and cleverness, as well as his most earnest and brilliant denunciation of racism—far more powerful in that respect than anything in Adventures of Huckleberry Finn.Read full storyArts & CultureStar Trek: Discovery, Created by Bryan Fuller and Alex KurtzmanJune 12, 2024Many hoped that Star Trek: Discovery, set a decade before the original Star Trek, would return to Trek’s traditional emphasis on scientific exploration, moral questions, and optimism about the future. Unfortunately, those hopes were dashed.Read full storyArts & CultureFly Me to the Moon, Directed by Greg BerlantiJuly 19, 2024When thinking about the characteristics one wants in a partner, “honesty” and “benevolence” are generally high on people’s lists. Somehow, this escaped the creators of the new romantic comedy Fly Me to the Moon.Read full story