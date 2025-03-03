Volume 19, No. 3: Fall 2024

In this issue:

From the Editor

Announcements

From the Editor, Fall 2024

August 20, 2024
Features

Politics & Rights

The Case for Western Civilization

August 20, 2024
Contemporary intellectual culture is rife with moral criticisms of Western civilization and white people. Are the criticisms accurate and just? Are they partly true but partly false? Are they entirely false?

Arts & Culture

The Song of the New World

August 20, 2024
Antonin Dvořák managed to capture in his music the moment of dawning opportunity, the first glimpse of the potential for triumph, of the chance to prevail that has always been the New World’s greatest gift. This was the song of the New World.

History

John Quincy Adams and the Sacred Fire of Liberty

August 20, 2024
The long, eventful life of John Quincy Adams (1767–1848), which began on the eve of the American Revolution and ended on the eve of the Civil War, is a testament to ambition, fortitude, integrity, moral courage, and patriotism.

Politics & Rights

The War on Crypto

August 20, 2024
The government has declared war on the entire crypto industry. Why should we care?

Science & Technology

My Conversion from Anti-Industrialist to Lover of Human Progress

July 25, 2024
Sometimes, when Johan Norberg talks and writes about the importance of science, technology, and entrepreneurship to human opportunity and living standards, people ask him why he seem so obsessed with progress. There is a simple reason: he did not use to believe in it.

Reviews

History

The United States Governed by Six Hundred Thousand Despots: A True Story of Slavery; A Rediscovered Narrative by John Swanson Jacobs, edited by Jonathan D. S. Shroeder

July 12, 2024
Six Hundred Thousand Despots offers us a fresh view on slavery by one who not only experienced it but evinced extraordinary heroism in escaping from bondage.

Politics & Rights

On the Warpath: My Battles with Indians, Pretendians, and Woke Warriors by Elizabeth Weiss

July 25, 2024
In her new memoir, On the Warpath, Elizabeth Weiss reveals how anthropology is slowly being sacrificed for the sake of that toxically irrational sludge of ideologies collectively known as “wokeness.”

Arts & Culture

Pudd’nhead Wilson with Those Extraordinary Twins: The Authoritative Edition by Mark Twain, edited by Benjamin Griffin

June 7, 2024
Pudd’nhead Wilson is an odd book by any measure. Originally published in 1894, it contains much of Mark Twain’s celebrated irony and cleverness, as well as his most earnest and brilliant denunciation of racism—far more powerful in that respect than anything in Adventures of Huckleberry Finn.

Arts & Culture

Star Trek: Discovery, Created by Bryan Fuller and Alex Kurtzman

June 12, 2024
Many hoped that Star Trek: Discovery, set a decade before the original Star Trek, would return to Trek’s traditional emphasis on scientific exploration, moral questions, and optimism about the future. Unfortunately, those hopes were dashed.

Arts & Culture

Fly Me to the Moon, Directed by Greg Berlanti

July 19, 2024
When thinking about the characteristics one wants in a partner, “honesty” and “benevolence” are generally high on people’s lists. Somehow, this escaped the creators of the new romantic comedy Fly Me to the Moon.

