Volume 4, No. 3: Fall 2009

Economics
Review: The Snowball: Warren Buffett and the Business of Life, by Alice Schroeder
August 20, 2009
The Snowball: Warren Buffett and the Business of Life, by Alice Schroeder. New York: Bantam, 2008. 976 pp. $35 (cloth).

Politics & Rights
Obama's Atomic Bomb: The Ideological Clarity of the Democratic Agenda
August 20, 2009

Politics & Rights
Letters and Replies, Fall 2009
August 20, 2009
To the authors of "'Just War Theory' vs. American Self-Defense":

Politics & Rights
The Rise of American Big Government: A Brief History of How We Got Here
August 20, 2009

Politics & Rights
How the Freedom to Contract Protects Insurability
August 20, 2009

Announcements
How Morality is Grounded in Reality
Craig Biddle
August 20, 2009

Politics & Rights
An Unwinnable War?
August 20, 2009

Politics & Rights
America's Self-Crippled Foreign Policy
Craig Biddle
August 20, 2009

Arts & Culture
Review: Objectively Speaking, edited by Marlene Podritske and Peter Schwartz
August 20, 2009
Objectively Speaking: Ayn Rand Interviewed, edited by Marlene Podritske and Peter Schwartz. Lanham, MD: Lexington Books, 2009. 270 pp. $29.95 (paperback).

Politics & Rights
The Creed of Sacrifice vs. The Land of Liberty
Craig Biddle
August 20, 2009

Arts & Culture
Review: The Garden of Invention, by Jane S. Smith
August 20, 2009
The Garden of Invention: Luther Burbank and the Business of Breeding Plants, by Jane S. Smith. New York: The Penguin Press, 2009. 368 pp. $25.95 (cloth).

Arts & Culture
Review: Fred Astaire, by Joseph Epstein
August 20, 2009
Fred Astaire, by Joseph Epstein. New Haven, CT: Yale University Press, 2008. 198 pp. $22 (cloth).