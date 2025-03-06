Share this postThe Objective StandardVolume 5, No. 1: Spring 2010 Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreVolume 5, No. 1: Spring 2010 The Objective StandardMar 06, 2025Share this postThe Objective StandardVolume 5, No. 1: Spring 2010 Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreSharePolitics & RightsThe Practicality of Private WaterwaysFebruary 20, 2010Read full storyPolitics & RightsCitizens United and the Battle for Free Speech in AmericaFebruary 20, 2010Read full storyAnnouncementsReview: Infidel, by Ayaan Hirsi AliFebruary 20, 2010Read full storyArts & CultureReview: Born to Run, by Christopher McDougallFebruary 20, 2010Born to Run: A Hidden Tribe, Superathletes, and the Greatest Race the World Has Never Seen, by Christopher McDougall. New York: Knopf, 2009. 304 pp. $24.95 (deckle edge).Read full storyPolitics & RightsReview: Winning the Unwinnable WarFebruary 20, 2010Winning the Unwinnable War: America's Self-Crippled Response to Islamic Totalitarianism, edited by Elan Journo. Lanham, MD: Lexington Books, 2009. 253 pp. $27.95 (softcover).Read full storyArts & CultureReview: The Sparrowhawk Series, by Edward ClineFebruary 20, 2010The Sparrowhawk Series, by Edward Cline. San Francisco: MacAdam/Cage Publishing (cloth).Read full storyScience & TechnologyReview: Your Inner Fish, by Neil ShubinFebruary 20, 2010Your Inner Fish: A Journey Into the 3.5-Billion-Year History of the Human Body, by Neil Shubin. New York: Pantheon Books, 2008. 240 pp. $24.00 (cloth).Read full storyScience & TechnologyNorman Borlaug: The Man Who Taught People To Feed ThemselvesFebruary 20, 2010Read full storyArts & CultureReview: Essays on Ayn Rand’s Atlas ShruggedFebruary 20, 2010Essays on Ayn Rand's Atlas Shrugged, edited by Robert Mayhew. Lanham, MD: Lexington Books, 2009. 536 pp. $39.95 (paperback).Read full storyHistoryLetters and Replies, Spring 2010February 20, 2010To the Editor:Read full storyArts & CultureReview: Newton and the Counterfeiter by Thomas LevensonFebruary 20, 2010Read full storyPolitics & RightsReview: Why Are Jews Liberals? by Norman PodhoretzFebruary 20, 2010Why Are Jews Liberals? by Norman Podhoretz. New York: Doubleday, 2009. 337 pp. $27 (cloth).Read full storyShare this postThe Objective StandardVolume 5, No. 1: Spring 2010 Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreSharePreviousNext