Share this postThe Objective StandardVolume 6, No. 4: Winter 2011 Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreVolume 6, No. 4: Winter 2011 The Objective StandardMar 06, 2025Share this postThe Objective StandardVolume 6, No. 4: Winter 2011 Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreSharePolitics & RightsFrom the Editor, Winter 2011Craig Biddle·November 20, 2011Merry Christmas, readers! And welcome to the Winter 2011 issue of The Objective Standard.Read full storyEconomicsReview: The Right to Earn a Living, by Timothy SandefurNovember 20, 2011Read full storyPolitics & Rights2011 Essay Contest Winner: “‘Dog Benefits Dog’: The Harmony of Rational Men’s Interests”Craig Biddle·November 20, 2011Editor’s note: Mr. Puglielli is the first-place winner of the second annual TOS essay contest. He won a cash prize of $2,000 and publication of his essay in the journal. The topic for the contest was “Atlas Shrugged and Conflicts of Interest Among Rational Men.” Mr. Puglielli’s essay has been edited only for typos and to conform toRead full storyArts & CultureReview: Steve Jobs, by Walter IsaacsonNovember 20, 2011Steve Jobs, by Walter Isaacson. New York: Simon & Schuster, 2011. 656 pp. $35 (hardcover).Read full storyArts & CultureThe Patience of JobsNovember 20, 2011Read full storyEconomicsReview: Keynes Hayek, by Nicholas WapshottNovember 20, 2011Keynes Hayek: The Clash That Defined Modern Economics, by Nicholas Wapshott. New York: W. W. Norton & Company, 2011. 382 pp. $28.95 (hardcover).Read full storyPolitics & RightsReview: Capitalist Solutions, by Andrew BernsteinNovember 20, 2011Read full storyAnnouncementsReview: Toyota Under FireNovember 20, 2011Toyota Under Fire: Lessons for Turning Crisis into Opportunity, by Jeffrey K. Liker and Timothy N. Ogden. New York: McGraw-Hill, 2011. 237 pp. $20 (Kindle edition).Read full storyArts & CultureSanctum Sanctorum: The National Gallery of Art in Washington, D.C.November 20, 2011Author’s note: An extensive gallery of original photography of the National Gallery of Art and its superb collection can be found here.Read full storyArts & CultureReview: The HelpNovember 20, 2011The Help, written and directed by Tate Taylor. Starring Emma Stone, Viola Davis, Bryce Dallas Howard, Octavia Spencer, Jessica Chastain, Allison Janney, and Sissy Spacek. Distributed by DreamWorks SKG. Rated PG-13 for thematic material.Read full storyAnnouncementsLetters and Replies, Winter 2011Craig Biddle·November 20, 2011“Has Ayaan Hirsi Ali Fully Rejected Religion?”Read full storyArts & CultureAn Interview with Still-Life Painter Linda MannCraig Biddle·November 20, 2011I recently spoke with Linda Mann about how she became a painter, the nature of still lifes, and how she makes pumpkins so intriguing. This interview includes images of several of her paintings. Her full portfolio, including details of the paintings found herein, can be seen at her website,Read full storyPolitics & RightsReview: Disabling America, by Greg PerryNovember 20, 2011Disabling America: The Unintended Consequences of the Government's Protection of the Handicapped, by Greg Perry. Nashville: WND Books, 2004. 240 pp. $17.99 (hardcover).Read full storyPolitics & RightsReview: Dare to Stand Alone, by Bryan NiblettNovember 20, 2011Dare to Stand Alone: The Story of Charles Bradlaugh, Atheist and Republican, by Bryan Niblett. Oxford: Kramedart Press, 2011. 400 pp. $32 (hardcover).Read full storyPolitics & RightsReview: American Individualism, by Margaret HooverNovember 20, 2011American Individualism—How a New Generation of Conservatives Can Save the Republican Party, by Margaret Hoover. New York: Crown Forum, an imprint of the Crown Publishing Group, a division of Random House, Inc. 247 pp. $24.99 (hardcover).Read full storyPolitics & RightsReview: This is Herman Cain!November 20, 2011This is Herman Cain! My Journey to the White House, by Herman Cain. New York: Threshold Editions, 2011. 223 pp. $25 (hardcover).Read full storyPolitics & RightsThe American Right, the Purpose of Government, and the Future of LibertyCraig Biddle·November 20, 2011Read full storyShare this postThe Objective StandardVolume 6, No. 4: Winter 2011 Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreSharePreviousNext