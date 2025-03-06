Share this postThe Objective StandardVolume 13, No. 1: Spring 2018Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreVolume 13, No. 1: Spring 2018The Objective StandardMar 06, 2025Share this postThe Objective StandardVolume 13, No. 1: Spring 2018Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreShareAnnouncementsFrom the Editor, Spring 2018Craig Biddle·February 21, 2018Read full storyAnnouncementsContra Ben Shapiro, Rational Self-Interest Is Not HedonismCraig Biddle·January 10, 2018Read full storyHistoryFrederick Douglass’s Vision of ManhoodFebruary 21, 2018Read full storyHistorySelf-Made MenFebruary 21, 2018Read full storyHistoryThe Boston Tea Party’s Principles and HeroesDecember 16, 2017Read full storyArts & CultureNine Beautiful Poems on Romantic LoveFebruary 12, 2018Read full storyHistoryLive Free or Die: The Story of General John StarkJanuary 4, 2018Read full storyArts & CultureOn Writing Well: The Classic Guide to Writing Nonfiction, Seventh Edition, by William ZinsserDecember 6, 2017Read full storyPolitics & RightsRooseveltCare: How Social Security Is Sabotaging the Land of Self-Reliance by Don WatkinsJanuary 24, 2018Read full storyPolitics & RightsAltruism on Parade: Unity in the “March for Life” and the Women’s MarchJanuary 23, 2018Read full storyPolitics & Rights‘Shithole Countries,’ Moral Ambitiousness, and Economic ParallelsCraig Biddle·January 17, 2018Read full storyPolitics & RightsDon’t Draft Women—Don’t Draft AnyoneDecember 6, 2017Read full storyPolitics & RightsThe Supreme Court’s Opportunity to Legalize PrivacyNovember 27, 2017Read full storyPolitics & RightsRobert Ingersoll: Intellectual and Moral AtlasFebruary 21, 2018Read full storyPolitics & Rights‘It Was Time for Every Man to Stir’: Thomas Paine’s Common SenseJanuary 10, 2018Read full storyAnnouncementsHere’s What’s Wrong with Ayn Rand’s PhilosophyCraig Biddle·February 8, 2018Read full storyArts & CultureAlma Deutscher the FirstDecember 29, 2017Read full storyShare this postThe Objective StandardVolume 13, No. 1: Spring 2018Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreSharePreviousNext