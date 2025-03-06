Share this postThe Objective StandardVolume 13, No. 3: Fall 2018 Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreVolume 13, No. 3: Fall 2018 The Objective StandardMar 06, 2025Share this postThe Objective StandardVolume 13, No. 3: Fall 2018 Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreShareEducation & ParentingHeroes and Villains in American EducationAugust 13, 2018Read full storyArts & CultureSequoyah and the Vital Nature of the Written WordAugust 13, 2018Read full storyPolitics & RightsMark Pellegrino on the American Capitalist PartyCraig Biddle·August 13, 2018Read full storyHistoryRoger Williams and the Creation of the American Soul: Church, State, and the Birth of Liberty by John M. BarryJune 1, 2018Read full storyAnnouncementsBad Blood: Secrets and Lies in a Silicon Valley Startup by John CarreyrouJuly 26, 2018Read full storyArts & CultureSteve Ditko’s Legacy: From Superheroes to Moral HeroesJuly 26, 2018Read full storyAnnouncementsThe Brooklyn Bridge: A Monument to the Human SpiritMay 24, 2018Read full storyPolitics & RightsThe Right to Try, to Hope, to LiveJuly 10, 2018Read full storyEducation & ParentingJesse McCarthy on Montessori and IndependenceAugust 13, 2018Read full storyPolitics & RightsAn Open Letter to Advocates of Identity PoliticsCraig Biddle·July 19, 2018Read full storyPolitics & RightsIdentity Politics vs. the Law of IdentityCraig Biddle·August 2, 2018Read full storyPolitics & RightsTommy Robinson’s Right to Free Speech Morally Trumps All Laws That Violate It. (Even That One.)Craig Biddle·June 9, 2018Read full storyPolitics & RightsThe Declaration of Independence Is the Moral and Legal Foundation of AmericaJuly 2, 2018The Declaration of Independence is an essential element—the essential element—of our national identity. Abraham Lincoln put the point beautifully when he called it the “electric cord” that “links the hearts of patriotic and liberty-loving men together.” He was speaking then about Independence Day celebrations and the fact that every year, immigrants and…Read full storyShare this postThe Objective StandardVolume 13, No. 3: Fall 2018 Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreSharePreviousNext