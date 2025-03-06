Share this postThe Objective StandardVolume 2, No. 1: Spring 2007Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreVolume 2, No. 1: Spring 2007The Objective StandardMar 06, 2025Share this postThe Objective StandardVolume 2, No. 1: Spring 2007Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreSharePolitics & RightsFrom the Editor, Spring 2007Craig Biddle·February 20, 2007This issue of TOS kicks off our second year of publication with all the clarity, cogency, and depth you have come to expect from this journal. In the lead article “The ‘Forward Strategy’ for Failure,” Yaron Brook and Elan Journo examine the Bush administration’s so-called war strategy and show that its manifest failure is a consequence not of good ideas…Read full storyScience & TechnologyInduction and Experimental MethodFebruary 20, 2007Author’s note: The following is adapted from a chapter of my book in progress, “Induction in Physics and Philosophy.” The book is based on Leonard Peikoff’s lecture course of the same title.Read full storyHistoryThe Rise and Fall of Ancient Greek Justice: Homer to the Sermon on the MountFebruary 20, 2007I begin with the murders of two daughters, from two different sets of parents, and ask: How did their mothers react to these crimes?Read full storyPolitics & RightsLetters and Replies, Spring 2007February 20, 2007To the Editor:Read full storyPolitics & RightsThe “Forward Strategy” for FailureFebruary 20, 2007Authors’ note: This essay is partially based on the lecture “Democracy vs. Freedom” that Yaron Brook delivered on September 12, 2006, in Irvine, CA, and on October 22, 2006, at the Ford Hall Forum in Boston, MA.Read full storyShare this postThe Objective StandardVolume 2, No. 1: Spring 2007Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreSharePreviousNext