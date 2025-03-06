Share this postThe Objective StandardVolume 5, No. 4: Winter 2010 Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreVolume 5, No. 4: Winter 2010 The Objective StandardMar 06, 2025Share this postThe Objective StandardVolume 5, No. 4: Winter 2010 Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreShareAnnouncementsFrom the Editor, Winter 2010Craig Biddle·November 20, 2010Merry Christmas readers! And welcome to the Winter 2010 issue of The Objective Standard.Read full storyHistoryAndrew Carnegie: The Richest Man in the WorldNovember 20, 2010Read full storyGood LivingReview: Mind Over MoodNovember 20, 2010Read full storyEducation & ParentingReview: Waiting for “Superman,” directed by Davis GuggenheimNovember 20, 2010Waiting for “Superman”, directed by Davis GuggenheimRead full storyPolitics & RightsThe Republicans’ Opportunity to Restore America . . . and Their ObstacleCraig Biddle·November 20, 2010Read full storyEducation & ParentingThe Educational Bonanza in Privatizing Government SchoolsNovember 20, 2010Read full storyPolitics & RightsEssay Contest WinnerCraig Biddle·November 20, 2010Editor’s note: Ms. Sloan is the first-place winner among twenty-eight entrants in the first annual TOS essay contest. She won a cash prize of $2,000 and publication of her essay in the journal. The topic for the contest was “The Moral Foundation of Capitalism.” Ms. Sloan’s essay has been edited only for typos and to conform toRead full storyPolitics & RightsReview: How Barack Obama is Endangering our National Sovereignty, by John R. BoltonNovember 20, 2010How Barack Obama is Endangering our National Sovereignty by John R. Bolton. New York: Encounter Books, 2010. 48 pp. $5.99 (paperback).Read full storyEconomicsAn Interview with Andrew Schiff about Fishing Nets, Hut Gluts, and other Economic MattersCraig Biddle·November 20, 2010I recently had the pleasure of speaking with Andrew Schiff, communications director of Euro Pacific Capital and coauthor, with his brother, Peter Schiff, of the recent book How an Economy Grows and Why it Crashes. —Craig BiddleRead full storyPolitics & RightsIndia in Focus: “India’s Commonwealth Games: A National Disgrace”November 20, 2010Read full storyPolitics & RightsLetters and Replies: Jesus and ViolenceCraig Biddle·November 20, 2010To the Editor:Read full storyArts & CultureReview: Burzynski: The Movie, directed by Eric MerolaNovember 20, 2010Burzynski: The Movie, written and Directed by Eric Merola. Released by MEROLA (2010). 1 hour, 45 minutes. MPAA: Unrated.Read full storyEconomicsReview: The Dhandho Investor, by Mohnish PabraiNovember 20, 2010The Dhandho Investor: The Low-Risk Value Method to High Returns, by Mohnish Pabrai. Hoboken, NJ: John Wiley & Sons, 2007. 208 pp. $27.95 (hardcover).Read full storyArts & CultureReview: Appetite for America, by Stephen FriedNovember 20, 2010Read full storyArts & CultureReview: Repotting Harry Potter, by James W. ThomasNovember 20, 2010Repotting Harry Potter: A Professor's Book-by-Book Guide for the Serious Re-Reader, by James W. Thomas. Allentown, PA: Zossima Press, 2009. 376 pp. $18.99 (paperback).Read full storyShare this postThe Objective StandardVolume 5, No. 4: Winter 2010 Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreSharePreviousNext