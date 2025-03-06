Share this postThe Objective StandardVolume 9, No. 1: Spring 2014 Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreVolume 9, No. 1: Spring 2014 The Objective StandardMar 06, 2025Share this postThe Objective StandardVolume 9, No. 1: Spring 2014 Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreShareAnnouncementsFrom the Editor, Spring 2014Craig Biddle·February 21, 2014Welcome to the Spring 2014 issue of The Objective Standard, which begins our ninth year of publication.Read full storyEconomicsReview: Free Market Economics, by Steven KatesFebruary 21, 2014Free Market Economics: An Introduction for the General Reader, by Steven Kates. Northampton, MA: Edward Elgar Publishing, 2011. 352 pp. $50 (paperback).Read full storyPolitics & RightsDuck Dynasty and the Difference between Rights and ToleranceDecember 20, 2013Read full storyPolitics & RightsAyn Rand’s Reality-Based Philosophy vs. Cass Sunstein’s FantasyNovember 8, 2013Read full storyArts & CultureJobs Celebrates Man Who Put a Dent in the UniverseJanuary 4, 2014Read full storyAnnouncementsBasic Moral Theories EssentializedCraig Biddle·January 10, 2014Read full storyPolitics & RightsJanet Yellen: What You Should Know about the Next Fed HeadOctober 10, 2013Read full storyPolitics & RightsFDA Has No Moral or Legal Right to Ban Trans FatsNovember 12, 2013Read full storyPolitics & RightsLibertarians Fiddle while Rome BurnsCraig Biddle·November 17, 2013Read full storyAnnouncementsAnswering Sam Harris’s “Moral Landscape Challenge”February 9, 2014Read full storyPolitics & Rights“A Cause Greater Than Yourself”—In What Sense?January 24, 2014Read full storyPolitics & RightsCourt Correctly Rejects Rights-Violating Net “Neutrality” RulesJanuary 16, 2014Read full storyPolitics & RightsDow Chemical and Crew Illustrate Impracticality of Rights-Violating PoliciesJanuary 12, 2014Read full storyPolitics & RightsThe Libertarian Case for Legalized PlunderCraig Biddle·December 8, 2013Read full storyPolitics & RightsGun Ownership and Feckless Libertarian ArgumentsDecember 3, 2013Read full storyPolitics & RightsColorado “Personhood” Measure Would Outlaw All Abortions and MoreOctober 5, 2013Read full storyPolitics & RightsReview: The Conscience of the Constitution, by Timothy SandefurFebruary 21, 2014Read full storyArts & CultureReview: Responsibility & Luck, by Diana HsiehFebruary 21, 2014Responsibility & Luck: A Defense of Praise and Blame, by Diana Hsieh. Sedalia, CO: Philosophy in Action, 2013. 214 pp. $19.99 (paperback).Read full storyPolitics & RightsAristotle Versus ReligionFebruary 21, 2014Read full storyShare this postThe Objective StandardVolume 9, No. 1: Spring 2014 Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreSharePreviousNext