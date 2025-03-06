Share this postThe Objective StandardVolume 14, No. 2: Summer 2019Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreVolume 14, No. 2: Summer 2019The Objective StandardMar 06, 2025Share this postThe Objective StandardVolume 14, No. 2: Summer 2019Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreSharePolitics & RightsFrom the Editor, Summer 2019Craig Biddle·May 21, 2019Read full storyAnnouncementsDigital Minimalism: Choosing a Focused Life in a Noisy World by Cal NewportApril 6, 2019Read full storyScience & TechnologyFlying Is Safer Than EatingApril 6, 2019Read full storyAnnouncementsEnlightenment Now: The Case for Reason, Science, Humanism, and Progress by Steven PinkerApril 17, 2019Read full storyPolitics & RightsLiberating Public LandsMay 21, 2019Read full storyGood LivingHow Wine Appreciation Can Enrich Your Life: An Interview with Adam EdmonsondApril 18, 2019Read full storyAnnouncementsPurpose Comes from Reason, Not ReligionCraig Biddle·May 21, 2019Read full storyHistoryJohn Locke and Natural Philosophy by Peter AnsteyApril 26, 2019Read full storyArts & CultureJohn Gillis on Romantic Realism in ArchitectureApril 11, 2019Read full storyScience & TechnologySalk and Sabin: The Rivalry That Killed PolioTim White·April 26, 2019Read full storyPolitics & RightsHow Jamie Dimon Should Have Answered Representative Katie PorterApril 17, 2019Read full storyArts & CultureLeonardo Da Vinci by Walter IsaacsonMay 10, 2019Read full storyAnnouncementsThe Hard-Won Wisdom of a Former BigotMarch 28, 2019Read full storyShare this postThe Objective StandardVolume 14, No. 2: Summer 2019Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreSharePreviousNext