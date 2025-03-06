Share this postThe Objective StandardVolume 17, No. 4: Winter 2022Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreVolume 17, No. 4: Winter 2022The Objective StandardMar 06, 2025Share this postThe Objective StandardVolume 17, No. 4: Winter 2022Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreShareAnnouncementsFrom the Editor, Winter 2022November 21, 2022Read full storyArts & CultureHocus Pocus 2, Directed by Anne FletcherAngelica Walker-Werth·November 4, 2022Read full storyAnnouncementsWhat Went Right? An Objectivist Theory of History by Robert TracinskiSeptember 8, 2022Read full storyPolitics & RightsDoes Gorbachev Deserve All the Praise?September 15, 2022Read full storyPolitics & RightsSmearing Israel from the Ivory TowerNovember 10, 2022Read full storyArts & CultureLife Lessons from Literary TragediesNovember 21, 2022Read full storyGood LivingIn Memory of Joseph Henry Kroeger, 1937–2022Craig Biddle·November 21, 2022Read full storyAnnouncementsElihu Palmer’s Journey from Religion to ReasonThomas Walker-Werth·September 27, 2022Read full storyArts & CultureThe Life and Fate of Vasily Grossman, Banned Russian NovelistOctober 29, 2022Read full storyPolitics & RightsThe Fifth Act: America’s End in Afghanistan by Elliot AckermanSeptember 6, 2022Read full storyPolitics & RightsRussian Tyranny and Conscription—Courtesy of AltruismThomas Walker-Werth·October 13, 2022Read full storyAnnouncementsMike Rowe and Ayn Rand on the Virtues of Thinking and ProducingSeptember 22, 2022Read full storyPolitics & RightsIranian Freedom Fighters and the Winds of ReasonOctober 6, 2022Read full storyGood LivingSoul Celebrations and Spiritual Snacks by Alexandra YorkNovember 21, 2022Read full storyPolitics & RightsWhy I Changed My Mind on AbortionAugust 26, 2022Read full storyShare this postThe Objective StandardVolume 17, No. 4: Winter 2022Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreSharePreviousNext