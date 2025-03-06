Share this postThe Objective StandardVolume 18, No. 1: Spring 2023Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreVolume 18, No. 1: Spring 2023The Objective StandardMar 06, 2025Share this postThe Objective StandardVolume 18, No. 1: Spring 2023Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreSharePolitics & RightsFrom the Editor, Spring 2023February 21, 2023Read full storyHistoryAnd There Was Light: Abraham Lincoln and the American Struggle by Jon MeachamFebruary 13, 2023Read full storyArts & CultureBabylon 5: Pioneering, Philosophic Science FictionThomas Walker-Werth·February 21, 2023Read full storyAnnouncementsTaylor Swift Fans Should Celebrate Her Becoming a BillionaireFebruary 21, 2023Read full storyPolitics & RightsThe Terrifying Prescience of George Orwell’s 1984February 21, 2023Read full storyArts & CultureThis Afterlife: Selected Poems by A. E. StallingsDecember 3, 2022Read full storyPolitics & RightsFree Speech: A Global History from Socrates to Social Media by Jacob MchangamaJanuary 25, 2023Read full storyPolitics & RightsWhat Americans Can Learn from Brazil’s Chief CensorDecember 15, 2022Read full storyArts & CultureKnock at the Cabin, Written, Produced, and Directed by M. Night ShyamalanThomas Walker-Werth·February 13, 2023Read full storyPolitics & RightsWhat Ayn Rand Meant by ‘Americanism’January 6, 2023Read full storyAnnouncementsAre Filmmakers Finally Standing Up to Chinese Censorship?Angelica Walker-Werth·December 12, 2022Read full storyEducation & ParentingBad Schools and What to Do about Them, with Andrew BernsteinFebruary 1, 2023Read full storyPolitics & RightsGood Riddance to Jacinda Ardern, Arch-StatistThomas Walker-Werth·January 24, 2023Read full storyAnnouncementsFive of Richard Branson’s Most Inspiring MomentsThomas Walker-Werth·January 13, 2023Read full storyPolitics & RightsWhat the Twitter Files Revealed about Power and CensorshipDecember 30, 2022Read full storyGood LivingThe Virtue of HonestyCraig Biddle·August 14, 2013Author’s note: The following is a section on the virtue of honesty from chapter 6 of my book Loving Life: The Morality of Self-Interest and the Facts that Support It (Richmond: Glen Allen Press, 2002). The book is an introduction to Ayn Rand’s morality of rational egoism.Read full storyShare this postThe Objective StandardVolume 18, No. 1: Spring 2023Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreSharePreviousNext