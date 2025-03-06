Share this postThe Objective StandardVolume 4, No. 4: Winter 2009Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreVolume 4, No. 4: Winter 2009The Objective StandardMar 06, 2025Share this postThe Objective StandardVolume 4, No. 4: Winter 2009Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreShareEducation & ParentingObjective Moral Values: Basic Human NeedsCraig Biddle·November 20, 2009Read full storyPolitics & RightsReview: Islamic Imperialism: A History, by Efraim KarshNovember 20, 2009Islamic Imperialism: A History, by Efraim Karsh. New Haven and London: Yale University Press, 2007 (updated edition). 284 pp. $17.00 (paperback).Read full storyPolitics & RightsWhat the “Affordable Health Care for America Act,” HR 3962, Actually SaysNovember 20, 2009Read full storyHistoryThe Barbary Wars and Their Lesson for Combating Piracy TodayNovember 20, 2009Read full storyPolitics & RightsThe California Coastal Commission: A Case Study in Governmental Assault on Property RightsNovember 20, 2009Read full storyArts & CultureReview: Goddess of the Market, by Jennifer BurnsNovember 20, 2009Read full storyScience & TechnologyReview: Heaven and Earth, by Ian PlimerNovember 20, 2009Heaven and Earth: Global Warming, the Missing Science, by Ian Plimer. New York: Taylor Trade Publishing, 2009. 504 pp. $21.95 (paperback).Read full storyPolitics & RightsPharmacide: The Pharmaceutical Industry’s Self-Destructive Effort to Loot AmericaNovember 20, 2009Read full storyPolitics & RightsLetters and Replies, Winter 2009–2010November 20, 2009To the Editor:Read full storyPolitics & RightsReview: The Israel Test, by George GilderNovember 20, 2009The Israel Test, by George Gilder. Minneapolis: Richard Vigilante Books, 2009. 296 pp. $27.95 (cloth).Read full storyPolitics & RightsReview: Red Hot Lies, by Christopher C. HornerNovember 20, 2009Red Hot Lies: How Global Warming Alarmists Use Threats, Fraud, and Deception to Keep You Misinformed by Christopher C. Horner. Washington, DC: Regnery Publishing, 2008. 407 pp. $27.95 (cloth).Read full storyPolitics & RightsAntitrust with a Vengeance: The Obama Administration’s Anti-Business CudgelNovember 20, 2009Read full storyShare this postThe Objective StandardVolume 4, No. 4: Winter 2009Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreSharePreviousNext