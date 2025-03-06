Share this postThe Objective StandardVolume 9, No. 4: Winter 2014 Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreVolume 9, No. 4: Winter 2014 The Objective StandardMar 06, 2025Share this postThe Objective StandardVolume 9, No. 4: Winter 2014 Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreShareAnnouncementsContra Time Writer’s Claim, Ayn Rand Did Not Advocate Mooching Coffee (or Anything Else)August 25, 2014Read full storyEconomicsPaul Krugman: Master of the Straw-Man FallacyAugust 29, 2014Read full storyPolitics & RightsThe Evil of Whitewashing IslamCraig Biddle·October 26, 2014Read full storyPolitics & RightsLetters and Replies, Winter 2014–15November 19, 2014To the Editor:Read full storyPolitics & RightsAlexander McCobin on Students For LibertyNovember 20, 2014Read full storyPolitics & RightsOn the Moral Right to Provide Discounts Exclusively to ChurchgoersSeptember 15, 2014Read full storyPolitics & RightsAndrew Klavan and Bill Whittle Pretend to Analyze Ayn RandSeptember 7, 2014Read full storyEconomicsAlex Epstein Discusses the Moral Case for Fossil FuelsNovember 20, 2014Read full storyAnnouncementsOn the Moral Use of “Smart Drugs”November 20, 2014Read full storyPolitics & RightsThe Causes of War and Those of PeaceCraig Biddle·October 2, 2014Read full storyPolitics & RightsPolitical Chaos in Colorado’s Jefferson County Schools Illustrates Problems of Government ControlOctober 1, 2014Read full storyPolitics & RightsAmerica: Imagine the World Without HerNovember 20, 2014Read full storyPolitics & RightsCaroline Glick and Michael Ledeen on a Golden Opportunity Regarding IranCraig Biddle·October 11, 2014Read full storyArts & CultureChefNovember 20, 2014Read full storyPolitics & RightsRational Morality Requires Amnesty for Rights-Respecting Illegal ImmigrantsJuly 2, 2014Read full storyPolitics & RightsThe GOP’s Rights-Violating Immigration ProposalFebruary 4, 2014Read full storyPolitics & RightsColorado Judge: Today’s “Tom Paine’s Pamphlet” Is Protected SpeechOctober 12, 2014Read full storyPolitics & RightsCitizens United, Anonymous Speech, and Rights-Violating Disclosure LawsSeptember 18, 2014Read full storyAnnouncementsVictoria Osteen, Her Christian Critics, and the Rational AlternativeOctober 14, 2014Read full storyEducation & ParentingGovernment Should Not “Determine Everything” about Education; It Should Determine Nothing about ItSeptember 29, 2014Read full storyPolitics & Rights“Raisin Outlaws” Fight for Freedom to Produce and TradeSeptember 6, 2013Read full storyPolitics & RightsFast-Food Workers Seek Government Guns to Back DemandsSeptember 19, 2014Read full storyPolitics & RightsUnlike Ezekiel Emanuel, I Hope Not to Die at 75September 21, 2014Read full storyPolitics & RightsThe Government’s Ginseng Circus: A Microcosm of Regulatory InsanitySeptember 27, 2014Read full storyPolitics & RightsContra Salon, Capitalism, as Ayn Rand Said, Has Never Existed—But ShouldSeptember 20, 2014Read full storyEconomicsThe Banality of a Leftist: Thomas PikettySeptember 30, 2014Read full storyPolitics & RightsSteny Hoyer Is Wrong about Compromise, Ayn Rand Is RightSeptember 30, 2014Read full storyPolitics & RightsEnd “Collective Bargaining Rights” and “Right-to-Work” LawsJanuary 6, 2013Read full storyPolitics & RightsNo, Denver Post, Businessmen Should Never “Put Moral Judgments Aside”June 6, 2014Read full storyPolitics & RightsObama on Islamic State: Pretend Islam Is Not IslamSeptember 11, 2014Read full storyPolitics & RightsThe Equality EquivocationCraig Biddle·November 20, 2014Read full storyPolitics & RightsThe Jihad Against America and How to End ItCraig Biddle·September 10, 2014Read full storyPolitics & RightsIn Honor of the U.S. Constitution and the Men Who Created ItSeptember 17, 2014Read full storyPolitics & RightsA Thirty-Year War—If Americans Will Have ItCraig Biddle·October 9, 2014Read full storyPolitics & RightsRocky Mountain HeistNovember 20, 2014Read full storyShare this postThe Objective StandardVolume 9, No. 4: Winter 2014 Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreSharePreviousNext