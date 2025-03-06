Share this postThe Objective StandardVolume 7, No. 2: Summer 2012 Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreVolume 7, No. 2: Summer 2012 The Objective StandardMar 06, 2025Share this postThe Objective StandardVolume 7, No. 2: Summer 2012 Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreSharePolitics & RightsFrom the Editor, Summer 2012Craig Biddle·May 20, 2012Welcome to the Summer 2012 issue of The Objective Standard.Read full storyAnnouncementsReview: Act of ValorMay 20, 2012Act of Valor, directed by Mike McCoy and Scott Waugh. Written by Kurt Johnstad. Starring Alex Veadov, Roselyn Sanchez, Nestor Serrano, Emilio Rivera. Released by Relativity Media (2012). Rated Rated R for strong violence, includingRead full storyPolitics & RightsReview: The Godless ConstitutionMay 20, 2012The Godless Constitution: A Moral Defense of the Secular State, by Isaac Kramnick and R. Laurence Moore. New York: W. W. Norton & Company, 2005. 210 pp. $15.95 (paperback).Read full storyPolitics & RightsWhy Marxism—Evil Laid BareMay 20, 2012Read full storyPolitics & RightsSteve Simpson on Continuing Threats to Corporate Free SpeechMay 20, 2012I recently had the pleasure of interviewing Steve Simpson, a senior attorney at the Institute for Justice. Among Mr. Simpson’s many accomplishments, he authored a friend-of-the-court brief in the landmark case Citizens United v. FEC, served as lead counsel inRead full storyPolitics & RightsHow Would Government Be Funded in a Free Society?Craig Biddle·May 20, 2012Read full storyAnnouncementsAtlas Shrugged and Ayn Rand’s Morality of EgoismCraig Biddle·May 20, 2012Read full storyArts & CulturePainter Bryan Larsen on His Artwork and IdeasCraig Biddle·May 20, 2012I recently had the great pleasure of speaking with Bryan Larsen about his work, how he became a painter, who and what inspires him, and why his subjects always look so beautifully purposeful. Mr. Larsen’s work can be seen and purchased through the Quent Cordair Fine ArtRead full storyArts & CultureReview: Farnsworth’s Classical English RhetoricMay 20, 2012Farnsworth's Classical English Rhetoric, by Ward Farnsworth. Boston: David R. Godine, 2010. 256 pp. $27.95 (hardcover).Read full storyArts & CultureReview: The AvengersMay 20, 2012The Avengers, written and directed by Joss Whedon. Released by Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures (2012). Rated PG-13 for intense sequences of sci-fi violence and action throughout, and a mild drug reference. Running time: 143 minutes.Read full storyShare this postThe Objective StandardVolume 7, No. 2: Summer 2012 Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreSharePreviousNext