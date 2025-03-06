Share this postThe Objective StandardVolume 16, No. 2: Summer 2021Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreVolume 16, No. 2: Summer 2021The Objective StandardMar 06, 2025Share this postThe Objective StandardVolume 16, No. 2: Summer 2021Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreShareHistoryCreating Christ: How Roman Emperors Invented Christianity by James Valliant and Warren FahyApril 20, 2021Read full storyArts & CultureWandaVision, Created by Jac SchaefferThomas Walker-Werth·March 12, 2021Read full storyGood LivingThe Book that Helped Me Find Purpose in LifeApril 30, 2021Read full storyPolitics & RightsInstitute for Justice Fights Theft by PoliceMay 1, 2012Read full storyPolitics & RightsEnd the Injustice of Civil Asset ForfeitureAngelica Walker-Werth·March 19, 2021Read full storyArts & CulturePhineas and Ferb by Dan Povenmire and Jeff ‘Swampy’ MarshMarch 2, 2021Read full storyPolitics & RightsThe Anti-Progress Crusade against FlightThomas Walker-Werth·April 16, 2021Read full storyAnnouncementsA Woke New WorldMay 20, 2021Read full storyPolitics & RightsWhat Killed Michael Brown? by Shelby SteeleApril 23, 2021Read full storyEconomicsGameStop: The Failed Crusade against Wealth ProducersApril 16, 2021Read full storyEconomicsA Private Rail Renaissance Percolates after Fifty Years of Amtrak FailuresThomas Walker-Werth·April 28, 2021Read full storyPolitics & RightsWe the Living vs. LockdownsApril 2, 2021Read full storyArts & CultureThe Free World: Art and Thought in the Cold War by Louis MenandApril 13, 2021Read full storyArts & CultureMichael Crichton: Jurassic Renaissance ManMay 20, 2021Read full storyAnnouncementsThe God Delusion by Richard DawkinsAngelica Walker-Werth·May 3, 2021Read full storyArts & CultureIn Defense of EditingSeptember 3, 2017Read full storyAnnouncements‘Representation and Inclusion Standards’: The End of the OscarsApril 26, 2021Read full storyAnnouncementsWall Street (1987), by Stanley Weiser and Oliver StoneApril 29, 2021Read full storyArts & CultureSophocles: Oedipus the King, A New Verse Translation by David KovacsMarch 2, 2021Read full storyShare this postThe Objective StandardVolume 16, No. 2: Summer 2021Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreSharePreviousNext