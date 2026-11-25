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In this issue:
Philosophy
Sam Harris’s Waking Up: A Self-Defeating, “Secular” Spirituality
In Waking Up: A Guide to Spirituality Without Religion, Sam Harris presents his theory of spirituality as an alternative to those that are faith based. But the core premise Harris relies upon throughout the book is equally as faith based as the religions from which he attempts to distance himself.
Good Living
The Lost Art of the Long Apprenticeship
Certain kinds of competence require sustained study and practice under someone who already knows the difference between work that looks right and work that is right. In all fields of human endeavor, theory is necessary but not sufficient; mastery requires ongoing, reciprocal cycles of both study and practice.
Politics & Rights
The Heroes of Flight 1073
Flight 1073 is a vital reminder to take seriously the threat Islamic terrorism poses to free, life-loving people everywhere. But it is also a welcome reminder that the world is full of people such as Smit Machchhar—people who care about human life and embody that in their heroic actions.
Philosophy
Suicidal Empathy Misdiagnoses A Real Societal Problem
Gad Saad’s attempt to formulate a theory that explains a broad range of personal behaviors, cultural issues, and political policies is both ambitious and admirable. Unfortunately, it fails, as his theory is misnamed, ill-defined, and a poor fit for many of his examples.
Arts & Culture
Bear in Obsession: Villain or Victim of Circumstance?
One of the most basic virtues we can exercise is choosing to think rationally and to evaluate the world around us. Therefore, wilfully inducing inner fog to escape the responsibility of judgment is a source of evil. Bear spends much of "Obsession" ignoring that which he knows is true in a way that puts her life and the lives of others in danger.