Volume 20, No. 4: Winter 2025

In this issue:
Science & Technology
The Giants Who Paved the Way for Newton
When the Danish astronomer Tycho Brahe died on October 24, 1601, seven years before the invention of the telescope, it was not the end of his contribution to astronomy. Rather, his death opened the door for his student Johannes Kepler to leverage his work to make some of the most crucial discoveries in the history of science.
History
Charles Sumner: The Antislavery Hero America Needs to Remember
Massachusetts Senator Charles Sumner was that rarest of political creatures: a deeply principled man who nevertheless rose to the highest levels of government power. Best remembered today as one of slavery’s most vocal enemies, he was also a leading scholar of international law whose achievements included overseeing the annexation of Alaska.
Politics & Rights
The Two-State Delusion
On October 7, 2023, Israel experienced one of the darkest days in its history. In the early morning hours, Hamas launched a brutal surprise attack, murdering more than a thousand Israelis and taking more than two hundred hostages. Since that day—indeed, since its inception—Israel has been fighting a war for its survival.
Arts & Culture
Frankenstein, Directed by Guillermo del Toro (Review)
Few (if any) novels have been adapted and retold more than Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein. By 2025, almost no take on the story is both new and broadly faithful to the original, which left writer and director Guillermo del Toro with essentially one option: Tell the same story again but better. At this, he succeeds wonderfully; his adaptation is one of the best to date.
Arts & Culture
The Value of Individuality: Lessons from the Borg of Star Trek
Star Trek’s Borg storyline is an outstanding example of science fiction’s ability to use fantastical stories as allegories for real-world subjects. Not only do these arcs serve to highlight the life-destroying nature of collectivism and the evil of suppressing individual thought, they also highlight why we as individuals must think deeply and carefully about our unique identities, values, and purposes in life.