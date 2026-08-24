Volume 21, No. 3: Fall 2026

If you are a paid subscriber, you will be able access your PDF and EPUB ebook versions of this issue here by September 1st.
In this issue:
Philosophy
The Liberating Absolutism of Objectivism
Objectivism is often misrepresented as a rigid set of ideas issued by Ayn Rand that you must accept and uphold to be a “good Objectivist.” But it is not. And understanding the difference is essential to understanding Objectivism.
Arts & Culture
Odysseus and the Limits of Ancient Heroism
Although Homer's Odyssey is a deeply heroic work that pioneered the idea of centering a story on a rational, proactive character, it also depends upon a premise fundamentally opposed to the conditions that make heroism possible.
Arts & Culture
I Write Vigilante Thrillers—But Citizen Vigilante Disgusts Me
The disturbing, highly popular new film Citizen Vigilante rests on a terrific story premise: a vigilante who doesn’t merely hold to account predatory criminals but also their ideologically motivated criminal sympathizers. Unfortunately, its protagonist, Michael Sanders, is the polar opposite of the traditional vigilante hero, psychologically, stylistically, and, above all, morally.